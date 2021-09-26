Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth looks riveting in new teaser video released by Netflix

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth made quite an impact last year with his action flick on Netflix, 'Extraction'. Now, the streaming service has revealed during their ongoing fan festival, TUDUM, that Hemsworth will be coming back with a sequel.



The first part of 'Extraction' was directed by Sam Hargrave based on a script by Joe Russo that saw Tyler Rake traveling to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a shady man.

'Extraction' was praised by one and all for his perfectly sculpted body, those high-octane action sequences and the overall look and feel of the film.



Hargrave is also directing the second instalment and during an interview back in January, he talked about upping the action game for 'Extraction 2'.

"We talked about that extensively. Truthfully, I always walk around my house or walk around town looking for ways to do something fun or different with action. I kind of think as if there's a camera behind my eyes all the time like, 'What would be an interesting way to capture this?', 'Oh, that'd be cool.' So I'm always cataloging and trying to get different, fun ways to capture action and different action set pieces that would be great. Joe and I talked a lot about that, pitched some ideas, bounced them around, and I'm just excited for the challenge," said the director.



Last year, Joe Russo had revealed that 'Extraction 2' was going to be a fall-2021 production. Meaning, the film will not be releasing in 2021.

Check out the latest clip from the upcoming part here:

