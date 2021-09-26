Netflix unveils 'Stranger Things' season 4 spooky new teaser; watch

Netflix has unveiled a new spooky clip of ‘Stranger Things' season 4.



During Tudum, a global fan event, the streaming giant dropped a short clip from the much-awaited season of the hit series. 'Stranger Things' is set to premiere in 2022 after being delayed by COVID-19.



The 90-second-long spoofy teaser opens with a flashback to the 1950s, where a family of four is moving to pristine blue creel house in a vintage car. The clips then show a set of increasingly disturbing scenes before moving forward to the show's present-day, showing the familiar gang breaking into a house in search of something mystic.



The clip then ends on an unsettling note, with the shattering of a piece of glass.

"The world is full of obvious things, which nobody by any chance ever observes," says Gaten Matarazzo's character, Dustin Henderson, in the clip to his friends.



"Sherlock Holmes," he says after an awkward pause.



Take a look at the video below:

The new season will be telecast almost two years after season 3, which had premiered in July of 2019.



Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' will see crowd favourite Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) will also be back along with Dr Martin Brenner.

Netflix also added a new line of actors for its upcoming season as well as revealed the new recurring cast members. Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn, who will join the cast as series regulars. Joining in recurring roles are Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Robert Englund, Nikola Djuricko and Tom Wlaschiha.

The season was announced back in 2019 and also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono