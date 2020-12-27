Dwayne Johnson shares experience of playing with daughter's Barbie

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shared how his experience has been of playing with his daughter Tia`s Barbie doll.



Dwayne shared a photo on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen sitting with a Barbie doll on his hand while his younger daughter Tia is busy playing with other toys.



"Post Christmas, `Daddy come play Barbie with me` which in reality means.. Daddy holds this Barbie for a solid 45min straight while baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie the whole time. It`s 5 o`clock somewhere right? Hope your Christmas was a good one, my friends. #DeathGripOnBarbie," the actor wrote on Instagram.





The actor keeps his fans enthralled by sharing moments spent with his infant daughter Tia. On Saturday the actor shared a photo which shows him sitting in front of the television with Tia. "Dwanta spends months carefully planning for Christmas and this lil` independent boss opens just one gift and decides she`ll open the rest later, but first we`re watching LION KING... for the 987th time. Dwanta`s gotten only 4hrs sleep and it`s only 9am, but it`s 5 o`clock somewhere so... tequila for breakfast?" shared the actor.







