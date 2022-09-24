'Don’t Worry Darling': Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh had 'screaming match' on set, studio exec had to intervene

Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller 'Don’t Worry Darling' has received bad reviews. But the movie has garnered attention not for the poor response, and not even for the plot or the performances, but for the behind-the-scenes action and reports of feuds, disagreements, alleged firings, and whatnot. Earlier, it was reported that Wilde had fired Shia LaBeouf from the cast, and in response LaBeouf released a video in which the director appeared to invite him back to the movie. At the Venice Film Festival screening of the movie, Harry Styles was, as per the netizens, seen spitting at Chris Pine.

The most persistent "rumour" that has plagued the movie is the feud between Wilde and the movie's main star Florence Pugh. It refuses to die down despite repeated denials by various people associated with the film.

Now, an anonymous source has come forward to reveal details about the alleged feud. As per Vulture, there was a "screaming match" on the set between Pugh and Wilde about three-quarters of the way in production. Toby Emmerich had to play mediator between the two, and that meant Pugh did little press for the movie.

It is detrimental to a movie when the off-screen drama is noticed more than the actual story. 'Don’t Worry Darling' reviews have panned pretty much everything about the film, except perhaps for Pugh's performances. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has scored a measly 38 per cent. The critical consensus reads, "Despite an intriguing array of talent on either side of the camera, Don't Worry Darling is a mostly muddled rehash of overly familiar themes."

'Don’t Worry Darling' releases on September 30 in India.