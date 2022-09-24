Florence Pugh pens a gratitude note for 'Don't Worry Darling', shares photo with Olvia Wilde

After months of controversy & gossip, Olivia Wilde's phycological drama 'Don't Worry Darling' has been finally released in theatres. And marking the special day, Florence Pugh shared a gratitude note for the film and its entire team.

Sharing a string of BTS pictures from the movie set, the 'Dune' star gave a shout-out to the entire film crew, who worked hard, day and night. In the caption, the 'Black Widow' actor wrote, ''It’s here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas!''

John Cena turns out to be 'real-life superhero', breaks Guinness World Record. Details here

''We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so. (Thanks to @hebathormakeup and @jaimeleigh.hair and @ariannephillips).''

''Whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I’m watching. Or marks on the floor just below the actor's waist. It’s crazy to think that each set-up and scene takes a large portion of a day to execute, and on this one.. there was a lot to execute!''

Anthony Mackie wants a fight scene in 'Captain America 4' that can rival a specific 'The Winter Soldier' scene

''Explosions, car chases, cocktail balancing, underwater sequences, running, drinking, more running..''

The picture shows the crew wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus. The filming of 'Don't Worry Darling' began in 2020 and concluded next year in February 2021.

In a separate post, she shared more amazing behind-set pictures featuring her silly selfies, perfect desert cliques, her co-stars including Nick Kroll, Kiki Layne and Asif Afir, and her hair stylist among others.

''We saw suns rising as moons set,'' she captioned the post.

The director of the movie, Wilde also shared a happy picture from the set of her movie. The photo features, Olivia sitting with the lead star of the movie and her boyfriend Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and writer Katie Silberman.

"Don't Worry Darling is officially open. Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! I'm so deeply grateful for this experience, and for the extraordinary effort of the group of artists who made it happen. We got together to tell a story for you, and we hope you have fun with it," she wrote in the caption.

The film, which premiered at various film festivals across the globe, has so far garnered mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience.

