John Cena turns out to be 'real-life superhero', breaks Guinness World Record. Details here

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has turned out to be a real-life superhero. He has set a new Guinness World Record, as per The Hollywood Reporter. He broke the record for most Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes granted by any single individual. He has granted 650 wishes. Make-A-Wish is an American nonprofit organisation that helps fulfill the wishes of children who are suffering from a terminal illness. Cena, best known for 'The Suicide Squad' and its spinoff series 'Peacemaker', is apparently by far the most requested celebrity by the kids. He has been granting wishes since 2002 when he was a star wrestler. He had completed 500 wishes in 2015. Then he had said he enjoys what he does.

He had told Associated Press, "I just drop everything. If I can offer a fantastic experience, I'll be first in line to do my part."

"Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Wishes are more than just a nice thing. And they are far more than gifts, or singular events in time. Wishes impact everyone involved—wish kids, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals, and communities. For wish kids, just the act of making their wish come true can give them the courage to comply with their medical treatments. Parents might finally feel like they can be optimistic. And still, others might realize all they have to offer the world through volunteer work or philanthropy," reads the mission statement of Make-A-Wish, which was founded in 1980.

On the work front, John Cena was last seen in a starring role in 2021's buddy comedy movie 'Vacation Friends'. 'Project X-Traction', 'Argylle', 'The Independent', 'Fast X', 'Freelance', and 'Coyote vs. Acme' are some of his upcoming big-screen projects.

