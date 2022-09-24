Anthony Mackie wants a fight scene in 'Captain America 4' that can rival a specific 'The Winter Soldier' scene

The fourth film in the 'Captain America' franchise is titled 'Captain America: New World Order'. After Chris Evans' Steve Rogers retired at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame', it was only a matter of time before someone else donned the mantle. As it happens, it was Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who called himself the Falcon before that. The character became the superhero in the series finale of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). The film is directed by Julius Onah. Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, who also scripted the aforementioned Disney+ series, have penned the movie. Fans of Captain America have been wondering whether the next Cap will be as good as the previous one.

Mackie has said in a recent interview that he wants a fight scene in 'Captain America: New World Order' that can compare with a specific action scene in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'. The scene in question is the popular and much-memed scene in which Cap takes on multiple 'S.H.I.E.L.D operatives, who are actually agents of Hydra, in an elevator. You can revisit the scene below.

“I want a fight scene that rivals Chris Evans’ fight scene in the elevator [in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Solider] when he fought like 10 dudes in the elevator. That was a bad a** scene. The first time I saw that, I was like, ‘That’s crazy.’ So I just want a fight scene that rivals that," Mackie told E! News.

While we do not know anything about the plot of the movie, the 'New World Order' in comics refers to an organisation built by Red Skull to, you guessed it, conquer the world. We do know whether this means Red Skull will come back. The character was assumed dead in the first 'Captain America' movie, 'The First Avenger', but was later revealed to be alive only on a different planet called Vormir. In 'Avengers: Infinity War', he was shown to be the guardian of the Soul Stone.

'Captain America: New World Order' releases on May 3, 2024.