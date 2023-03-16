Deadpool 3: Plot details, cast, release date, & everything to know about Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman movie

Deadpool 3 is all set to be the first R-Rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie, being directed by Shawn Levy (who has directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project), not only introduces Ryan Reynolds' foul-mouthed superhero to MCU, but also brings back Hugh Jackman from retirement in the role of Wolverine. The film will likely feature the duo in a buddy cop-type setup. The two characters have a long history in comics and have featured together in many storylines. The pairing is classic and echoes many well-known pairings in pop culture: something like that of a gruff man and his jocular partner.

Here is everything you need to know about Deadpool 3:

Title

Deadpool 3 is not a title, yet. The film does not have one right now. But Jackman, while speaking to Variety, he had said last year that the film will likely not be called Deadpool 3. "Well, not in my heart. I’m pretty sure Wolverine wouldn’t like that title," he said. The title might take inspiration from Marvel Comics and be something like Wolverine and Deadpool.

Creative team

Deadpool 3 as mentioned above will be directed by Levy. The filmmaker has shown a flair for commercial films with a comedic tone. He has directed the Night at the Museum films and several episodes of Stranger Things. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have also scripted the first two movies in the franchise, are also writing the script for Deadpool 3. Reynolds contributed to the script of the second movie.

Deadpool 3 cast

Apart from Reynolds and Jackman, the movie also stars Emma Corrin, who joins the franchise as a yet-unknown villain. We do not know if Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz will come back as Cable and Domino, respectively. Both characters were a huge part of the second movie.

Deadpool 3 plot

There aren't any plot details about the movie thus far. The movie will likely take inspiration from the lore but will also be its own thing. Also, the movie is under the MCU umbrella so despite the R-Rating, the movie will have to play by a few rules. We will, eventually, get to enjoy Deadpool rubbing shoulder with Spider-Man, and before that the third movie might have cameos of other MCU superheroes.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Deadpool 3 release date

Deadpool 3 releases on September 6, 2024.

