Deadpool 3 first look! Hugh Jackman sports comic-accurate costume in MCU's first R-Rated movie

After a flurry of on-set images from Deadpool 3 that were blurry and often of dubious origin, the makers have released the first official image from the movie. The official Twitter handle of the film franchise shared a photo depicting both Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman's Logan or Wolverine.

You can see the image below. While Reynolds' foul-mouthed, wise-cracking mutant brings back the look from the movies, Wolverine's outfit takes inspiration from the comics and is done up in yellow and blue colours. It is rather cool to see if you read the comics, but might throw you off a bit if your experience with the character is limited to movies. Several more images also surfaced online. Now in Hugh Res pic.twitter.com/UiuoaECMVp — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) July 10, 2023 × New set images from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ have been revealed. pic.twitter.com/45yH5PIGZH — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) July 10, 2023 × New set video from 'DEADPOOL 3' shows Hugh Jackman's Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.



A giant broken 20th Century Fox logo can also be seen in the background! pic.twitter.com/1hir6gADQH — MCU - CoveredGeekly (@MCU_Covered) July 11, 2023 × Hugh Jackman as Wolverine from the set of ‘DEADPOOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/T8yqcoomiy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 10, 2023 × What is Deadpool 3 all about? Deadpool 3 is the first of the series to be set under the MCU umbrella. With this Shawn Levy directorial, the Deadpool franchise will continue to be R-Rated, despite being a part of the MCU. The film will likely be Wolverine and Deadpool buddy movie. We know Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams will also return. While Soni plays the role of a taxi driver and a fan of Deadpool called Dopinder, Uggams essays Blind Al, the blind roommate of Wade Wilson (Deadpool's real name) and the closest a mother he has in his life. Both characters bring comic relief and emotional depth to the movies. They also provide a balance to the film's over-the-top action and irreverent humour, and serve as a reminder that even in a world of superheroes and villains, real people exist.

Additionally, Jennifer Garner will return to the role of Elektra from Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005). Morenna Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand will also come back, as Vanessa and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, respectively. Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen have been cast in unknown roles.

Also Read: Every upcoming Marvel movie! The Marvels, Avengers 5, & more Wolverine's return makes Deadpool 3 even more exciting The news of Wolverine's return was surprising and yet not really so at the same time. Jackman so utterly owned the role of Wolverine, that Disney did not want him to let go. Debuting in X-Men in 2000, his casting was criticised as Wolverine in comics is a short man, which Jackman is not. But he soon proved detractors wrong, and gave one of the best superhero performances throughout, particularly in Logan. Disney perhaps wants to go safe with the casting of one of the most important mutants. We also saw Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who might or might not return in other movies.

Deadpool and Wolverine in comics have always played off well against each other, with the Merc with a Mouth often annoying the hell out of Wolverine, who is more gruff and serious. This should also be fun because Jackman and Reynolds share a great friendship that should translate nicely to the screen (if the film is something like a buddy comedy, that is). In a recent interview, Reynolds and Jackman revealed how the team-up came to be. It all began with Reynolds approaching Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige after Disney's takeover of Fox was complete to find out about the fate of his R-Rated franchise.

“I got Kevin to talk what, if anything, the future holds for Deadpool in that transaction. The subject was coming up in the meeting about if we could find a way to do a Deadpool-Wolverine pairing. It wasn’t possible then. For this to be happening now is pretty damn exciting," Reynolds told Variety. Deadpool 3 release date Deadpool 3 will hit theatres worldwide on May 3, 2024.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE