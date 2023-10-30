Britney Spears writing volume 2 of memoir? Teases video with new announcement

Britney Spears is planning a second volume of her much-talked-about memoir. According to the latest reports, the second volume of her memoir, The Woman in Me will be released in 2024.

With people, fans, and critics, talking about her memoir and the revelations she has made in the leaked excerpts from the memoir (before the official release of the book), Britney is excited for people to know more about her. She shared a video of a man hitting a drum with a gavel-like instrument on her Instagram. She captioned the dramatic video as: “Humour is the cure to everything !!! Play on !!! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready!”

Sources close to Britney Spears however called the bluff and told news portals that there is no volume 2 of The Woman in Me, in the works.

Meanwhile, The Woman in Me released on October 24 and features some explosive details of her life – her time with Justin Timberlake, her pregnancy and subsequent abortion, the conservatorship, depression, wild sex with Colin Farrell and much more. She also revealed that her father put her into a hospital forcibly after she refused to do more Las Vegas residency dates. Britney Spears reveals she was sexually active since age 14 but team portrayed her as 'eternal virgin'

Reviewers have been calling her memoir, an eye-opener as Britney Spears reveals all she’s been through in these last 15 years from being hounded by the paparazzi to being dismissed too soon.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.