Britney Spears reveals she was sexually active since age 14 but team portrayed her as 'eternal virgin' 

Britney Spears has opened up about her life like never before in the recently released memoir The Woman in Me. In the book, Britney has revealed that America was obsessed with her virginity during the early years of her career.



In her memoir The Woman in Me, the pop icon reveals that her team portrayed her "as an eternal virgin" even though she first had sex at 14.



“Given that I had so many teenage fans, my managers and press people had long tried to portray me as an eternal virgin — never mind that Justin (Timberlake) and I had been living together, and I’d been having sex since I was fourteen,” Britney, now 41, wrote in the book.

The singer added, “Why did my managers work so hard to claim I was some kind of young-girl virgin even into my twenties? Whose business was it if I’d had sex or not?”



Her mother Lynne Spears’ 2008 memoir Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World also claimed that her daughter had lost her virginity at 14.

In her memoir, Britney praised Oprah Winfrey for telling her that her “sexuality was no one else’s business.”

Britney and her contemporaries like Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson had gained popularity at a young age. Their virginity became a topic of national discussion, Britney recalled in the book.

In 2002, Timberlake appeared on The Star & Buc Wild Morning Show, where he was asked about his private life with Spears.

“Justin Timberlake is in the house, and I just want to ask you one question—did you f--- Britney Spears?” the host asked the musician. “Yes or no? Come on, man.”