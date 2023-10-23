Britney Spears reveals in memoir, she thought her family was trying to kill her

The wait is almost over for Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, which has been in the news ever since the pop star revealed that she will bare her life secrets with the world. Excerpts from the memoir have been making the rounds on the internet, including her revelations about her time with ex-Justin Timberlake, her equation with her father, the time when she was under conservatorship, and more.

Now, in her memoir, Britney reveals that during her 13-year conservatorship, Britney Spears felt that her family was plotting to kill her. In a new excerpt, Britney admits that she was restrained by her family and taken to the hospital following a 2008 incident where she locked herself in a bathroom with her son, Jayden because she was worried she’d never see her boys again. It was after this episode that her father Jamie Spears, filed the papers to enter her into her conservatorship.

“At various times I pushed back, especially when my father took away access to my cell phone. I would be smuggled a private phone and try to break free. But they always caught me,” wrote Britney.

She continued, “And here’s the sad, honest truth: After everything I had been through, I didn’t have a lot of fight left in me. I was tired, and I was scared, too. After being held down on a gurney, I knew they could restrain my body any time they wanted to. They could’ve tried to kill me, I thought. I started to wonder if they did want to kill me.”

“I didn’t see a way out,” she wrote.

Her father then a decade later, forced her to check into a Beverly Hills rehab program and told her if she didn’t cooperate he would take her to court and make her “look like a fucking idiot.” She was forced into rehab with no help from her family members, reveals Britney. On her sister’s cold approach to her, Britney wrote, “Along with the rest of them, she kept acting like I was a threat in some way. This will sound crazy, but I’ll say it again because it’s the truth: I thought they were going to try to kill me.”

In other revelations, Britney Spears revealed that she aborted a child with Justin Timberlake when they were both young, and her partner at the time was sure that he didn’t want to be a father.

Britney’s memoir, The Woman in Me hits shelves on October 24.

