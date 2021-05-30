Britney Spears is all praises for Selena Gomez's throwback video

Britney Spears is sending her love to Selena Gomez.



Selena recently took her Instagram and shared an adorable throwback video of her performing one of Spears's classic songs.



In the short clip, a very young and cute Gomez sings Spears 'Don’t Go Knockin’ On My Door,' from her 2000 album 'Oops!... I Did It Again', in blue tinted glasses and in the background, we can see a screensaver-style video.

Take a look:

As the song ended, Selena removed her sunglasses and we can see baby Selena giving fiery yet cute looks. ''The hustle was real,'' she captioned the post. The singer also tagged Spears in the video, who eventually responded and said, “This is the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen.”



Over the years, the two stars have shown each other love on their respective social media platforms.

In 2016, Spears responded to a Snapchat video on Twitter of Gomez telling, "technically did a duet" with her. Britney retweeted the video and asked her when they are actually going to do it in real, ''Technically, yes, but when are we working on our actual duet'', she said.