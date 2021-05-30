Regina King to direct new Black ‘Superman’ film? Actor reacts to rumour

A new 'Superman' movie with the Black actor in the lead is in the talks for months. With the news of writer Ta-Nehisi Coates to pen the screenplay of the new 'Superman' flick, there have been many reports speculating about Regina King, who will be directing the upcoming groundbreaking movie for DC and Warner Bro. However, like every time, the news was a shock to Regina himself.



King, who made her directorial debut with 'One Night In Miami', became one of the frontrunners at this year's award season and earned tons of praise for her directorial work. Recently appeared on 'The Cross Connection' with Tiffany Cross who questioned her about the possibility, however, it was more shocking when Regina during the live on the air learned that she is perhaps being considered to direct the movie.

During her appearance, Tiffany asked about the little gossip to which the director shockingly responded. “I’m curious, because this is a little bit of gossip. You’re rumoured to be on the short list to direct ‘Superman’. You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there,” Cross said. “Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?”



Responding to the question, King said, “Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me,” King said laughing. “A news break, live on MSNBC!”



“Yeah, no, I have not heard that until just now,” she continued.

As per the Hollywood Reporter and other outlets, she is one of the high-profile directors who is being considered for the recently announced superhero project, which is being written by Ta-Nehisi, with J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella serving as producers.



Others who have reportedly been discussed as directors include Jenkins, Ryan Coogler, Steven Caple Jr., J.D. Dillard and Shaka King.

Meanwhile, King is set to direct and produce the feature adaptation of ‘Bitter Root’, the acclaimed Image Comics series created by David F. Walker & Sanford Greene and indie veteran Chuck Brown.