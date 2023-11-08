Brian Cox joined 007: Road to a Million believing it was next James Bond movie
Story highlights
Brian Cox inadvertently joined the reality competition series 007: Road to a Million, mistakenly believing it was the next James Bond film.
Renowned actor Brian Cox recently made headlines when he revealed his involvement in the reality competition series 007: Road to a Million. Cox, known for his role in the hit series Succession, initially believed he was signing up for the next James Bond film, but his expectations were soon dashed.
Brian Cox — expectations vs reality
Cox had long entertained the idea of playing the iconic role of James Bond. So, when he was presented with an opportunity related to the "007" brand, he naturally assumed it was the next James Bond film in the making. However, he quickly learned that there was no James Bond movie in the works. Instead, he had inadvertently joined 007: Road to a Million, a reality competition series.
007: Road to a Million
The reality competition series 007: Road to a Million follows nine pairs of everyday people who take on Bond-inspired challenges in various global locations. Contestants compete for a cash prize, and the show is noted for its thrilling challenges and picturesque settings. Brian Cox's role in the series was to orchestrate the challenges and serve as the game controller.
Brian Cox's unique role
Despite the initial mix-up, Cox embraced his role as the game controller with enthusiasm. He joked about enjoying "bossing people around" and brought his distinctive charisma to the show. While it wasn't the James Bond movie he had hoped for, Cox's participation in the series added a unique perspective to the show.
He said, “It was fun. You know, I love bossing people around, so that’s what I did.” He also added that it was “touching to see” one of the pairs on the show find a “new relationship in their marriage because suddenly they were able to trust one another after so many years.”
007: Road to a Million not only offers contestants the chance to win a cash prize but also provides valuable life lessons. Cox mentioned that it was heartwarming to see one pair of contestants build a stronger relationship based on trust during their participation in the series. The show not only entertains but also offers personal growth opportunities for its contestants.