Brian Cox joined 007: Road to a Million believing it was next James Bond movie

Renowned actor Brian Cox recently made headlines when he revealed his involvement in the reality competition series 007: Road to a Million. Cox, known for his role in the hit series Succession, initially believed he was signing up for the next James Bond film, but his expectations were soon dashed.

Brian Cox — expectations vs reality

Cox had long entertained the idea of playing the iconic role of James Bond. So, when he was presented with an opportunity related to the "007" brand, he naturally assumed it was the next James Bond film in the making. However, he quickly learned that there was no James Bond movie in the works. Instead, he had inadvertently joined 007: Road to a Million, a reality competition series.

007: Road to a Million

The reality competition series 007: Road to a Million follows nine pairs of everyday people who take on Bond-inspired challenges in various global locations. Contestants compete for a cash prize, and the show is noted for its thrilling challenges and picturesque settings. Brian Cox's role in the series was to orchestrate the challenges and serve as the game controller.

Brian Cox's unique role

Despite the initial mix-up, Cox embraced his role as the game controller with enthusiasm. He joked about enjoying "bossing people around" and brought his distinctive charisma to the show. While it wasn't the James Bond movie he had hoped for, Cox's participation in the series added a unique perspective to the show.

He said, “It was fun. You know, I love bossing people around, so that’s what I did.” He also added that it was “touching to see” one of the pairs on the show find a “new relationship in their marriage because suddenly they were able to trust one another after so many years.”