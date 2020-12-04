'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright sparks outrage for her anti-vaccine tweet, deletes it later

Its been a year since coronavirus gripped the entire world population and forced cities to shut down owing to the pandemic. Just a few weeks back as Pfizer announced that they were ready to roll out the first batch of vaccines- a news that was welcomed by one and all. But a certain section of the society has spoken against the vaccine including Marvel star Letitia Wright.



Popular for playing Shuri in 'Black Panther', the actress faced criticism from her followers after she shared an anti vaccination video on her Twitter account.



The video questioned the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine and argued about the overall safety of vaccines in general.



The video that Wright shared was an episode from a Youtube series called 'On The Table' where a panel discussed vaccination. At one point, presenter Tomi Arayomi can be heard saying, "I don’t understand vaccines medically, but I’ve always been a little bit of a skeptic of them."



Wright posted the video with the folded hand emoji. She later deleted the tweet owing to the backlash she received.



Wright's tweet naturally faced a lot of criticism and the actress chose not to react to them except for one tweet.



A follower stated that she should have more facts backing her claim. "No one can ever be certain, specially if you haven’t spent a lifetime studying chemistry, medicine and a verified background in pharma. That’s why the only way to get your answrs from your uncertainty is to question the right people, otherwise you’ll fall deeper into ignorance."



To which Wright wrote, "totally respect what you are saying here. I’ve also heard from medically qualified doctors who got their articles and videos taken down. Am I still wrong to question whats going on?"

After deleting the tweet, Wright clarified in series of tweets. "if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled(Sic)" she wrote in one tweet.

She later stated her intention was not to hurt anyone but she felt the video raised her concerns with what the vaccine contains. "my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else(Sic)," she wrote.