Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to reboot The X-Files with a 'diverse' cast

Ryan Coogler, best known for directing both Black Panther movies, has reportedly set his sights upon a reboot of the classic science-fiction series The X-Files. None other than the original series' creator Chris Carter. During an interview with the CBC radio show On the Coast With Gloria Macarenko, Carter let it slip that Coogler, who also helmed the first Creed movie, is working to "remount" the series with a "diverse" cast. "I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast," he said. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, The X-Files followed FBI special agents Fox Mulder (Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Anderson) as they investigated unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena and government conspiracies.

Carter also confirmed that the new show will be set in a world even more chock-full of conspiracy theories. “[Coogler] has his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory," he added.

Running from 1993-2002, The X-Files is one of the most beloved sci-fi shows of all time. It blended elements of horror, drama, and mystery into a single show. The series also had a unique "monster of the week" format, where each episode focused on a self-contained story, while also advancing the larger story arc of the series. It explored a wide range of themes and topics, including government cover-ups, extraterrestrial life, supernatural phenomena, and the nature of belief.

It has had a lasting impact on science fiction and television as a whole, and it remains a beloved and influential series to this day.

Any X-Files reboot will have to retain the same sense of mystery and intrigue that made the original series so iconic. It would need to stay true to the show's roots while also updating it for a modern audience. Also, it is encouraging that Coogler is aiming for a diverse cast. But the return of Anderson and Duchovny, even in cameos, would go a lot of good to add to the appeal of the reboot.

