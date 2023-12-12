'Black Hannibal'? Denzel Washington casting sparks fury in Tunisia

French newspaper Courrier International reported complaints from both media outlets and members of the Tunisian parliament regarding the depiction of Hannibal as a Black African. Member of Parliament Yassine Mami argues that Hannibal, born in Carthage (modern-day Tunis) in 247 BC, was of West Asian Semitic origin. Mami expressed concerns about the potential falsification of history, stating that a clear position on this matter is needed.

Tunisian culture minister Hayet Ketat-Guermazi took a more pragmatic stance, acknowledging the fictional nature of the film. She noted that while Hannibal is a historical figure from Tunisia, it is within Netflix's rights to portray him as they see fit. Ketat-Guermazi is in negotiations with Netflix to shoot part of the film in Tunisia, aiming to revive the country as a location for foreign film productions.

This controversy in Tunisia parallels similar debates globally over historical accuracy in casting choices. The situation is reminiscent of the uproar in Egypt surrounding the casting of actress Adele James of British-Jamaican heritage as Cleopatra in Netflix's Queen Cleopatra. In that case, Egyptian academics protested the portrayal of Cleopatra as not being of Black descent.