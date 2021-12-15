Billie Eilish: Watching porn from young destroyed my brain

Billie Eilish’s recent interview is not for the faint-hearted as she revealed how “devastated” she is as she reflects on her exposure to porn content. As she saw a lot of adult content when she was much younger, it led to her “not say say no to things that were not good" when she began having sex.

The Grammy-winning artist revealed that she now thinks porn "is a disgrace" after watching content she described as "violent" and "abusive" while growing up.

She believes that watching porn so young had “destroyed” her brain and caused her to suffer nightmares. "I didn't understand why that was a bad thing - I thought it was how you learned how to have sex," Eilish said about watching porn, adding her mother was "horrified" when she told her. Billie Eilish launches new perfume in the shape of a woman's bosom

Billie Eilish said it is a "real problem" that porn could skewer wider understandings of what is normal during sex, including around consent.

‘Bad Guy’ singer Billie Eilish has spent much of her teenage life in the public eye. She would wear baggy clothes that were not too body hugging as she didn’t want her clothes to “slut shame me”. She also has spoken on numerous occasions about body image and being sexualised while growing up.

Also Read: Britney Spears calls out news anchor for blaming her for breaking up with Justin Timberlake