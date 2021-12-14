Britney Spears calls out news anchor for blaming her for breaking up with Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears is not holding back. Weeks after her 13-year long conservatorship was lifted by court, Spears has now called out host Diane Sawyer for conducting the 2003 interview that left the singers in tears.



In a long post on Instagram, the singer called out the ABC journalist for coming to her shortly after she broke up with Justin Timberlake. The post was later deleted.

Britney added in a post where she expressed happiness at being able to buy for Christmas with her own cash for the first time in years. "I do love shopping though…who doesn't??? Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago ??? What was with the ‘you’re in the wrong' approach?? Geeze…and making me cry ???"

Spears said that post her "big break up" with Timberlake, she "never spoke to anyone."



"Something I never shared when I had that big break up years ago was that I couldn't talk afterwards … I never spoke to anyone for a very long time …I was in shock," Spears reportedly wrote.



"pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak …two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room … they forced me to talk !!! I was a baby …I was almost 22 and didn't understand but I f---ing know now !!! She said ‘a woman or a girl’ … I would like to say now ‘ma’am I'm a catholic slut!!! You wanna join me at a mass and I can serve your husband my certificate on shopping for anonymous players ???'" Spears continued.

The singer said that how she deserves access to her own money.



"I should spend a thousand dollars if I want every day of my life and she can kiss my white a--," Spears continued.



The anchor has been called out before as well for her mistreatment of Britney Spears. In February this year, viewers of the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary called out Sawyer for painting Spears as the heartbreaker for her break up with Timberlake.

"He has gone on television and pretty much said you broke his heart," Sawyer said to the then-22-year-old singer. "You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering… What did you do?"

"I'm more embarrassed for my family for condoning the fact that I wasn't allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little a-- off for them…I'm embarrassed for the State of California for permitting my father to have me work as hard as he worked me all those years and never seeing a dime… I'm embarrassed for all of them and I'm sad for them because I know my value and worth now …and they LOST ME !!!" Spears continued in the deleted post.



"My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I'll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going... I don't think I ever want to do it again. . I hated it," she reportedly further wrote.