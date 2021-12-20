Billie Eilish shares insights from her 20th birthday celebration

Billie Eilish has turned 20 on December 18.



The Grammy winner singer took her Instagram and shared some insight from her birthday celebration.



Eilish shared a picture of her colourful birthday cake with candles and candies over it and for the fun part, a blue, red, and yellow bouncy house was also ensembled in the birthday venue.

Eilish simply captioned the pictures, writing, '20' followed by cake emoji.

Her post came after her older brother Finneas posted a heartfelt birthday tribute for her, ''The producer shared three throwbacks with his followers and wrote a touching caption that began, '20!!!!!!!!! Watching you grow and become the thoughtful, incredibly kind, talented, hilarious and hardworking person that you are today has been the joy of my life!,'' her post reads.

''I’ll be your #1 fan till the day that I die. There is truly nothing I love more than being your big brother. Happy birthday!!!,'' he added.

In the photos, Eilish is making funny faces and is wearing a neon green jacket, black pants, and a gold chain necklace while sitting on the floor. He also shared a funny throwback video of Billie eating their mom Maggie Baird‘s hair.