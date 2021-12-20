SNL: Classic sketches, host Paul Rudd wrap up Christmas episode amid Omicron surge

Here’s a Christmas episode wrap up of Saturday Night Live for you if you missed watching the last one.

NBC series suffered majorly in the last episode after Omicron played spoil sport and hosts stepped away from hosting duties. Live audience was also curtailed with only a few original sketches that ran.

Paul Rudd stepped in to host SNL with Tina Fey co-hosting. They also filled time with old clips that were brought together. Also read: Sarah Jessica Parker felt 'responsible' for dear friend Willie Garson's health on set. Here's why

Tom Hanks joined in a surprise appearance introducing his 1991 sketch ‘The Global Warming Christmas Special’ which featured Tom as Dean Martin, Mike Myers as Carl Sagan, and Dana Carvey as Paul McCartney.

Vanessa Bayer and Ryan Gosling’s Santa and his elves sketch, from 2015, also aired.

Kenan Thompson, who along with Michael Che were the only current cast members on the show, introduced the clip.

The ‘Dick in a Box’ sketch, from the Lonely Island and Justin Timberlake, was the first classic sketch aired.

There was also Holiday Pageant sketch featuring Paul McCartney and Martin Short as Caleb and Monty. The sketch originally aired in 2010 on an episode hosted by tonight’s host Rudd. Eddie Murphy featured as an angry elf in sweatpants in ‘The North Pole News Report’ from his 2019 return.

Also read: Spotted: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went for a movie date after latter skipped SNL episode

Saturday Night Live Christmas special wrapped with Tina Fey introducing ‘Christmas Time for the Jews’ as part of the TV Funhouse strand.

The dutiful host, Paul Rudd, returned one last time before closing in as he thanked the cast and crew and Charli XCX for working under “such stressful circumstances.” He ended with, “What a crazy week and an even crazier day. I know it wasn’t the Christmas show you expected but that’s the beauty of this place. Like life, it’s unpredictable. Stay safe and have a very happy holiday.”

In Pics: Feeling like March 2020? Here's how Covid Omicron is affecting entertainment again