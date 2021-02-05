BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav feature on longlists for 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger' won critical acclaim when it released on Netflix a few weeks back. Now, the film which has been helmed by Ramin Bahrani, has found a spot in several categories in longlists for BAFTA 2021.

Priyanka, who played a key role in the film and was also a co-producer of the film, has found a mention in the acting category along with the film's lead Adarsh Gourav.

"The White Tiger'`, which also stars actor Rajkummar Rao, made it to seven categories, including the Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Director. Priyanka is on the Best Supporting Actress longlist for her role in the film while Adarsh made it to the longlist for the Best Actor category.

According to reports, the film also got selected for the Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. `The White Tiger`, directed by Ramin, explores India`s class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram (Adarsh), a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord named Ashok and his wife named Pinky played by Rajkummar and Priyanka respectively.

Priyanka's cousin, Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to congratulate her sister.

The film is adapted from Aravind Adiga`s Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name.

The longlist is a part of the shortlisted films competing in various categories for this year's awards. After a few rounds of voting, the final list of nominations for the BAFTA Awards will be announced on March 9. The award ceremony will take place on April 11.

The event usually takes place before April but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Round Two voting to determine the nominations in the member-voted categories will open between 19 February and 1 March 2021.