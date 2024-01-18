Arnold Schwarzenegger detained for three hours at airport over luxury watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger was detained by the customs officers at Munich airport over not declaring a luxury watch. He was detained at the airport as the authorities didn’t find any supporting documents where you declare prized belongings. He was travelling to Austria.

Arnold detained by customs

The 76-year-old actor and former California governor was detained for three hours at the airport. He was wearing a watch by luxury Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet which was custom-made for Schwarzenegger.

When questioned, Arnold revealed that he was headed to Austria to auction the watch. There was a charity auction scheduled in Kitzbuhel, Austria. He was headed to the charity auction to raise funds for The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, which supports climate projects around the globe.

Arnold was not asked to fill out a declaration form and when he tried to pay tax for it at the airport, the credit card machine wasn’t working. He was then brought to an ATM to withdraw money but the limit was too low. After hours of trying, the customs officers finally brought in a credit card machine that worked.

Arnold was carrying the watch for auction

Reportedly, once the watch is auctioned, the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative will properly report it. Currently, a criminal procedure investigation for possible tax evasion is ongoing, the customs spokesperson told the local media.