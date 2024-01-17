Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat to headline

Coachella 2024 has dropped its list of headliner acts and stars like Doja Cat, Lana Del Ray, Tyler, the Creator and No Doubt will kickstart the musical festival in its initial announcement. The same was announced by Coachella promoters Goldenvoice.

Here is what the announcement poster looks like: D.A.N.C.E



Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/DlApQGXnBb — Coachella (@coachella) January 17, 2024 × Coachella will also see acts from artists Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Sublime, Lil Uzi Vert, Grimes, Victoria Monet, Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Justice, Deftones and Lil Yachty. There will also be acts from rising artists like Bizarrap, Khruangbin and others.

Indian artists to perform at Coachella 2024

There is also something for Coachella’s Indian fans as the 2024 lineup of the American music festival includes performances by Punjabi-Canadian artists AP Dhillon and NAV, alongside Chennai-born, West Coast-raised singer-songwriter Sid Sriram.

Sriram posted the news on his Instagram and wrote, “We play day 1, both weekends. Legendary set is a promise. Just the beginning.” He later added via a Story, “When I say legendary set is a promise, I mean that shit with my chest man. Deep, deep energy.”

Coachella 2024

Coachella 2024 will take place at the Empire Polo Grounds in California, on April 12-14 and April 19-21. Those looking to purchase tickets to the music festival can get early access passes during loyalty presale on January 18. The general sale of tickets will begin on January 19.