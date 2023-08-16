Algeria joins Arab countries in pulling Barbie from cinemas over 'violating morals'

Algeria has become the latest film to withdraw Warner Bros' worldwide blockbuster film Barbie from its cinemas. Earlier, many other Arab countries that have taken similar actions. The Algerian government cites the violation of morals as the reason for the withdrawal. The decision has sparked debates over artistic freedom, societal norms, and the portrayal of sensitive subjects in cinematic narratives. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Barbie has raked in over $1.2 billion in global revenues. It was release in Algeria on July 19 to much anticipation. However, the film was abruptly removed from cinema schedules on Sunday, leaving audiences and industry insiders puzzled about the reasons behind the decision.

The film also stars Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

Algeria's decision and wider Arab response

This development follows similar actions taken by neighboring countries. Kuwait recently banned the film over concerns about "public ethics," while Lebanon's culture minister expressed his intention to seek a ban on the film as well.

What is Barbie all about?

Barbie follows the main character, Barbie, as she, along with her companion Ken and owner Sasha, embarks on a journey of self-discovery in the real world. Barbie's decision is triggered by recognising imperfections in her previously flawless appearance. As they navigate through real-world challenges, including societal beauty standards, their experiences lead to a transformative impact on Barbieland's social structure.

Barbie review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE