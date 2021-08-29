Addison Rae repeatedly apologises to 'He's All That' co-star Tanner Buchanan, here's why

Co-stars of gender-flipped remake of 1999 romcom 'She's All That'--titled 'He's All That'--Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan sat down for an interview where they asked to describe the toughest scene(s) from their Netflix-released romantic comedy.

The duo pointed to the scene where Buchanan got drenched while wearing a suit. "I kept messing up, and I felt so awful," Rae recalled. "I was like, 'I'm so sorry'."



"It was really cold that night, and we shot from 12 to 6 a.m. It was 40 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit out... and I had to get in the shower every 30 minutes and then walk outside and continue to do the scene," added Buchanan.

"I'm sorry," Rae apologized, again.



'He's All That' also marks the acting debut of Rae: a TikTok star and former competitive dancer. She plays Padgett, a teen social media influencer whose embarrassing on-camera breakup goes viral.