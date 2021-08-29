Kangana Ranaut to recreate four Jayalalithaa-MGR golden era songs for 'Thalaivii'

Fans have been waiting for so long to see Kangana Ranaut as late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, in her biopic 'Thalaivii'. The movie is a tribute to the politician, who was a leading actress of yesteryear, and enjoyed a glorious film career before getting into politics.



Now, paying a small tribute to Jayalalithaa's shining career, the makers of the movie will soon release a song 'Teri Aankhon Mein', that will showcase Jayalalithaa and MGR's on-screen romance.

Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas prefers Bollywood or Hollywood? She answers

Paying a tribute to the South Indian superstars, the makers of 'Thalaivii' have also recreated four iconic original songs featuring the duo- 'Kannae Kaniyae' and 'Enna Porutham' from 'Rasiya Police 115' (1968), 'Ninathathai Nadathiyae' from 'Nam Naadu' (1969) and 'Ninathen Vanthai' from Kaavalkaaran (1967).

Ahead of the release, the teaser of the second song 'Teri Aankhon Mein' has been released today and it showcases the on-screen chemistry.



Sharing a teaser, Kangana wrote, ''#TeriAankhonMein beautifully captures the essence of falling in love. Relive the magical era of Jayalalithaa-MGR with the romantic tunes of #TeriAankhonMein #UnthanKangalilEnnadiyo #NeeKannulloEmunnado. Full song out on Monday!''.



Talking about the songs, Kangana says: “Jaya Amma’s songs are significant because they are part of pop culture. This song is an amalgamation of those tracks. Jaya Amma and MGR gave 60 to 70 songs together. They worked together for decades, but we had to crack it in the span of four days. In a day, I would go through several looks and hairstyles. I wanted that magic to be authentic."

It's a wrap for Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's magnum-opus ‘RRR’



The film revolves around the life and rise to power of Jayalalithaa who ruled the hearts of people as she became the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Known fondly as Amma by the people of Tamil Nadu, Kangana aces her act like the demure girl who started her career with acting in films and then became a force in the male-dominated political world.

'Karan Johar ke paltu' to 'B-grade' actress: 8 absurd comments by Kangana Ranaut on celebs that will crack you up



Helmed by A. L. Vijay, `Thalaivi` is an upcoming Indian multilingual Indian biographical film that will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.` Thalaivi` is written by `Baahubali` and `Manikarnika` writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and `The Dirty Picture` and `Once Upon a Time in Mumbai` writer Rajat Arora.



After getting pushed due to the covid-19 complications, 'Thalaivii' will hit theatres on September 10 this year.