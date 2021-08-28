Netflix renews 'Cobra Kai' for new season ahead of season 4 premiere

Netflix has renewed `Cobra Kai` for season 5 ahead of its fourth season premiere in December. Production on the new season of the critically acclaimed series is set to begin in Atlanta this fall.



As per Deadline, this news comes as no surprise after the popular series earned four Emmy nominations in July including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy. `Cobra Kai` has been met with strong critical praise since it launched.

Recap of the month! CinemaCon 2021, 'Spider-Man' trailer leaked: Top entertainment news of August



The show, which started out as a YouTube original before moving to Netflix for Season 3, further continues the story of the `Karate Kid` film franchise.



Following the competitive world of martial arts in Southern California, the show stars Ralph Macchio as the titular character Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as his nemesis Johnny Lawrence. The Netflix project revisits both characters in the present day as they launch dojos of their own and mentor the next generation of karate kids.



In Season 3 of the series, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is reeling after his star student, Miguel (Xolo Mariduena), who was severely injured in a brawl between the Cobra Kai students and the Miyagi-do students.

Did you know Zendaya only spent 4 days filming 'Dune'?



He and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) ultimately decide to team up to stop the violence and takedown John Kreese (Martin Kove), who has taken control of Cobra Kai from Johnny.



The series also stars Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchannan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Peyton List, and Vanessa Rubio.`Karate Kid` star Elisabeth Shoe also made an appearance in season 3, as did `Karate Kid Part 2` stars Tamlyn Tomita, Yuji Okumoto, and Traci Toguchi.

The series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who also executive produce via their company, Counterbalance Entertainment.



As per Variety, Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins. Macchio and Zabka, who also serve as executive producers.