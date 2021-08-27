Recap of the month! CinemaCon 2021, 'Spider-Man' trailer leaked: Top entertainment news of August

Before the official release on Cinemacon, the 'Spider Man: No Way Home' trailer was leaked online and made its way to the internet with some netizens sharing it on their Twitter profiles and subsequently on TikTok.
The Marvel trailer trended heavily on the internet with fans losing their cool over the trailer. But Sony was fast on its feet as it found those profiles and swiped a copyright claim on them.
(Photograph:AFP)
Tom Cruise landed on a family's garden
Tom Cruise landed his helicopter in the garden of a family and surprised them with a chopper ride.
It so happened that the Hollywood star was filming in the UK for his latest film ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ when he took the chopper to Alison Webb’s Warwickshire garden. Tom had to make the landing there as Coventry Airport was temporarily shut.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Afghani pop star Aryana Sayeed: India 'a true friend'
Amid a chaotic situation in Afghanistan, the countries famous pop star, Aryana Sayeed, who fled the country after the Taliban took over Kabul, has blamed Pakistan for empowering the group and has called India 'a true friend' for helping Afghans in these trying times.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kylie Jenner pregnant with second child?
Reportedly, Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with her on-again, off-again love interest Travis Scott. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is already a mom to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with the rapper.
Kylie and Travis have not publicly confirmed the news yet.
(Photograph:Twitter)
BTS cancels Map of the Soul Tour
A big disappointment to the ARMY. BTS has officially cancelled its Map of the Soul Tour. The announcement was made on Weverse and BTS' official Twitter handle.
“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” Bighit, the label which represents the K-pop band, wrote.
"However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Scarlett Johansson becomes a mother
Scarlett Johansson and her comedian husband Colin Jost are now parents to a baby boy. This is the couple's first child together.
Johansson's representative confirmed the news on Wednesday that the 'Black Widow' actress and the Saturday Night Live star have recently welcomed their first baby together.
The exact details of the baby's birth is not known yet. Johansson is also mom to daughter Rose Dorothy, who turns 7 years old this fall.
(Photograph:AFP)
Priyanka Chopra becomes chairperson of MAMI
Priyanka Chopra is now the new chairperson of the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), having replaced Deepika Padukone.
The Mumbai Film Festival is said to take on a new format without a competitive international section this year. Usually slated for the month of October, this year too, MAMI will not go ahead with the month owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The film festival will be spread within a six-month-long series of events.
(Photograph:Twitter)
CinemaCon 2021
CinemaCon 2021 edition kicked off this month and this year -- Universal Pictures, Warner Bros, Sony and other studios which are part of the event revealed one bombshell after another: From Keanu Reeves starrer ‘Matrix 4’ title, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer to Tom Cruise most dangerous stunt clip from his upcoming 'Mission: Impossible 7' movie.