Did you know Zendaya only spent 4 days filming 'Dune'?

Zendaya is opening up about her next and most anticipated movie 'Dune'.



In an interview with Empire, the Spider-Man actress opened up about her character and revealed her role's screen presence is much smaller than people might anticipate. Also, the actress shared how long she was actually on the set and filmed. Watch 'Dune' trailer here.

Sharing how it was like working with director Denis Villeneuve and portraying Chani. "He's so kind and attentive to all of his actors," Zendaya said of Villeneuve. "I was only there for four days and I did not want to leave!"



"Denis understands what he wants from us but he's also very collaborative, allowing me to have my take on the character as well. I don't want to jinx anything but I can't wait to explore her more," the actress said. "I hope I get to learn more from Denis. I love to learn from people who are great at their job."



Telling about her character and her on-screen presence, she said, ''My part is very, very small in this movie." She is playing a love interest of Timothée Chalamet character Paul Atreides.

"That's why I'm so excited to see it, to see what everyone's been up to," she continued. "[Denis and I] had a little discussion about who Chani is and the strength she possesses. She's a fighter, that's what her people are."



She added, "I only really had a few days with her, so I kind of scratched the surface but it was so much fun figuring her out. What does she walk like, what does she talk like? This is her planet, so how does she navigate this world? It was so fun."



As per the reports, the movie is set to be split into two halves, although the second part is yet to be officially announced. Meanwhile, 'Dune' is expected to hit theatres on Oct. 22.