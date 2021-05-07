'A Quiet Place Part 2' trailer: Emily Blunt takes on the monsters

Makers released the final trailer of Emily Blunt starrer ‘A Quiet Place Part 2’ and everyone’s gushing about it being “totally worth the wait”. Sequel to 2018’s hit film of the same name, ‘A Quiet Place’ part 2 has Emily Blunt taking care of her children in post-apocalypse world where monsters roam the world freely and kill everything in their way, only if you make a sound.

The final trailer offers a peek at the threats awaiting the Abbott family (Emily Blunt’s) as they are forced to venture into the unknown. Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, who played Blunt’s kids in A Quiet Place, reprise their roles in the second part. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are the new additions to the John Krasinski directorial.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Watch the final trailer here:

The film will finally release on May 28.