Top 5 Hollywood news today: Olivia Wilde to direct film, August Alsina on Jada Pinkett

Check out the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:

'Death On The Nile' trailer: Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Ali Fazal star in a glitzy-glamorous whondunnit

Based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, the film stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, and Bollywood star Ali Fazal. Read more

Olivia Wilde to direct Marvel film around a female character

While there are speculations of the character being centered on Spider-Woman, there are no official reports. Read more

August Alsina reveals why he broke silence about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Alsina said he decided to speak up because his private life was starting to affect his professional life and he wanted to take control of it. Read more

'Riverdale' star Cole Sprouse confirms split with former partner Lili Reinhart

He called the three-year romance as “an incredible experience". Read more

Travis Scott's 'The Plan' is lead track from Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', to release on August 21

‘Tenet’ is set to premiere around the world on August 26. Read more