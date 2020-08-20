'Riverdale' star Cole Sprouse confirms split with former partner Lili Reinhart

After months of speculation, ‘The Riverdale’ star Cole Sprouse has finally confirmed that he officially split with former partner and co-star Lili Reinhart in March 2020 after separating in January.

Cole Sprouse took to Instagram on August 19 and posted a beautiful picture of a woman which we assume is of Lili. In the picture, she can be seen gazing at nature as she sunbathes.

Cole captioned the post: “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March.”

He called the three-year romance as “an incredible experience". "ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love," he added along with wishing “nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward.”

He even wished her moving forward. He wrote, “Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys.”

As an update, Lili has now come out as a “proud bisexual woman” on her Instagram stories in June. Since their split, Cole has been spotted with Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and co-star Madelaine Petsche.