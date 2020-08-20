August Alsina reveals why he broke silence about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Singer August Alsina and actress Jada Pinkett Smith had a brief affair in 2015 when the actress was separated from her husband Will Smith. The affair was not confirmed back then but made headlines in the recent past after August Alsina made it public and later the news was confirmed by Pinkett Smith.



Now, in an interview to People, the singer has opened up about why he decided to open up this year in June about his relationship.



"I really am a private person," the R&B singer said to the magazine. "People have never known much about my love life because it's not important."



Alsina said he decided to speak up because his private life was starting to affect his professional life and he wanted to take control of it.



"I never really cared about what people thought of me, but my personal life started to seep into my business life," he explained. "There were certain falsities about me, and it affected my business relationships."



Alsina states that the gossip around his relationship with Pinkett Smith made him appear disrespectful and reckless which in the process was hampering his career.



"And I'm never okay with that," he said. "I got three kids to look after. Kill me, hate me, stone me, but bury me an honest man. All I can do is tell the truth."



Alsina has three nieces who refers to as his own children as he takes care of them post their parent's death.



Alsina and Pinkett Smith were in a relationship in 2015 - at a time when the actress was separated from Will Smith and was intending to divorce him.



In June this year, the actress admitted to the "entanglement" on an episode of her talk show 'Red Talk Table' that also featured her husband.

"It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain," Pinkett Smith said. "I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside of yourself."