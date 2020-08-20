Travis Scott's 'The Plan' is lead track from Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', to release on August 21

Travis Scott’s recent work is for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film ‘Tenet’.

He has worked on the lead track on the film’s soundtrack. The song titled ‘The Plan’ will release on August 21.

Announcing the same on social media, Travis Scott posted, “FLAME x CHRIS NOLAN COOK UP THE PLAN FRIDAY.”

View the artwork below:

FLAME x CHRIS NOLAN COOK UP THE PLAN FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/g59Whq3Wyx — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 19, 2020

‘Tenet’ marks the first film directed by Christopher Nolan since 2017’s Academy Award-winning ‘Dunkirk’. ‘Tenet’ is set to premiere around the world on August 26.

‘Tenet’ stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Clémence Poesy, Himesh Patel and Dimple Kapadia, as well as screen legends and frequent Nolan collaborators Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.