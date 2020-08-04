Top 5 Hollywood news today: Kim-Kanye take vacation to save marriage & more

Here are the top 5 Hollywood news stories:

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West take a family vacation to save their relationship: Report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are trying to save their relationship that has been through a lot of trouble in the past few weeks. Read more

Disney Channel star Ronni Hawk arrested for domestic violence

Ronni Hawk, one of the stars of the Disney sitcom, `Stuck in the Middle` was arrested last on Friday on charges of domestic violence against her boyfriend. Read more

'Cats' composer Andrew Lyod Webber calls the movie version 'ridiculous'

The film starred Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson and Ian McKellen and released in December 2019. Read more

Taylor Swift creates history with 'Folklore', earns the highest Billboard hot 100 hits among women

In its first week, Folklore earned 846,000 album units in the US, making it the best-selling album of the year to date. Read more

Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way signs overall film, TV deal with Apple

Appian Way, ran by DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson, previously had a three-year film deal with Paramount Pictures and, prior to that, was working in collaboration with Warner Bros. Read more