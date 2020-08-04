Kim Kardashian, Kanye West take a family vacation to save their relationship: Report

Much has been discussed about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's troubled marriage. The two have been dominating headlines the past few weeks and now, amid controversies, the couple has decided to take a family trip to save their marriage.



Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the couple decided to board a plane on Sunday (local time) and take a private family vacation to try and work things out.



The outlet has been told the trip was something the couple discussed when Kim visited Kanye on an emotional trip to Wyoming last weekend.



Things between Kim and Kanye have been cold and they hadn`t seen each other much at all for months.



Earlier, Kanye during his South Carolina rally said that he asked Kim for a divorce last year and he raised the subject of divorce several times at the event.



Kim and Kanye reunited this week in Wyoming for the first time since Kanye`s off-the-rails campaign rally in South Carolina,where Kanye talked about abortion and how did not want their first child North. The outburst left many in shock and Kim later issued a statement asking Media to show empathy as Kanye was suffering from a bipolar disorder.

The family trip will mark one of the first, the family has taken in a long time. Kim and Kanye had not spent much time together outside family birthdays and holidays so many feel this vacation may be a turning point in their relationship.

As per reports to TMZ, the list of grievances from the SKIMS founder to Kanye is pretty long, the outlet has been told that the list involves everything from him continuing his presidential campaign to his Twitter rants and what he said at his rally.



Kanye offered apologised on Twitter last weekend and also denied having any kind of disorder.