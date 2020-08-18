Top 5 Hollywood news today: Ellen DeGeneres show producers exit, Rose McGowan's new revelations

Check out the top 5 Hollywood news stories of the day:

Three producers exit 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' amid backstage turmoil

Ellen DeGeneres, 62, on Monday spoke to the staff of her show via Zoom in what Variety said was an emotional and apologetic address.

Two charged with 2002 New York murder 'in cold blood' of rapper Jam Master Jay

Rapper Jam Master Jay, one of the founder members of the Run-DMC and was murdered in 2002 as part of a dispute over a drugs deal.

Rose McGowan reveals director Alexander Payne sexually abused her when she was 15

It comes as a shock for the two-time Oscar winner as she wrote, "You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name."

Barack Obama shares his 2020 summer playlist featuring Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Childish Gambino

Keeping up with the tradition, on Monday, Barack Obama shared his summer playlist of 2020 which includes a mix of new as well as established old artists.

DJ Quinn Coleman, son of Debra Lee, no more at 31

Soon after his death news spread, his colleagues took to social media to pay a tribute.