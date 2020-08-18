Barack Obama shares his 2020 summer playlist featuring Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Childish Gambino

Former US President Barack Obama is known to share his playlist every season. Keeping up with the tradition, on Monday, Barack Obama shared his summer playlist of 2020 which includes a mix of new as well as established old artists.



"Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it," Obama tweeted as he shared a list of 53 songs and marked the artists who would be performing at the Democratic Convention.

Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020 ×

The playlist includes artists like Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Common, John Legend, Leon Bridges, the Chicks, and Billy Porter who would be performing at the convention.

Also read: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country: Michelle Obama

The playlist also includes artists like Beyonce, Rihanna, Bob Dylan, Haim, J. Cole, Childish Gambino, Bob Dylan, Andy Shauf, Little Simz, Chika, and more.



In 2019, the Obamas made a similar summer 2019 playlist that featured Beyoncé, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, and others. He followed it up with a list of his favourite songs, books and films of 2019 at the end of the year.