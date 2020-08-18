Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country: Michelle Obama

Launching a scathing attack on US President, Michelle Obama on Tuesday called Donald Trump the wrong president for the country.

She urged Americans to elect Joe Biden in November to end the chaos created by Trump's presidency.



Openinge US Democratic convention former first lady said that "Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," she added.



"Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy," the wife of former president Barack Obama said in a blunt rejection of the Trump administration.

Michelle Obama said Biden was a “terrific vice president” during the eight years he served as her husband Barack Obama’s number two.

“I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith,” she said.

“He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country,” the former First Lady said.

“He will tell the truth, and trust science,” she said in a jab at Trump, who has been accused of repeatedly ignoring the advice of his scientific advisers on how to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic.

“He will make smart plans and manage a good team,” Obama said. “And he will govern as someone who’s lived a life that the rest of us can recognize.”

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who challenged Biden for the nomination from the progressive left, was also scheduled to address the convention, which is being live-streamed.

“This election is the most important in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said in remarks released ahead of his appearance.

“The future of our democracy is at stake,” he said. “The future of our planet is at stake.

(With inputs from agencies)