/Naughty: Jennifer Aniston, Peter Dinklage to star in Olivia Wilde's holiday comedy

Jennifer Aniston and Peter Dinklage are all set to feature in Naughty, an upcoming holiday comedy directed by Olivia Wilde. Backed by Universal Pictures, the film will bring the two acclaimed actors together in a festive story that combines courtroom drama with Christmas fantasy, as first reported by Deadline.

Known for her directorial venture The Invite, 42-year-old Wilde will helm the project from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden, known for Cocaine Bear and Borderline. The script originated as Warden's original spec screenplay.

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What's the story of Naughty

As per Variety, it is said that 57-year-old Aniston will play Mallory, a single mother whose only chance of winning custody of her son depends on tracking down Santa Claus, played by Dinklage.

Mallory's "only hope of securing custody of her son from her gaslighting trash-bag ex is to find Santa Claus and convince him to testify in her divorce hearing."

The film was first announced in 2023 and was described as "Bridesmaids set in the North Pole." LuckyChap, the production company led by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Milan Popelka, is producing the film alongside Wilde and Warden.

About the cast

Naughty also marks another comedy role for Aniston, who has previously appeared in films such as Bruce Almighty, Along Came Polly, The Break-Up and We're the Millers.

She has also starred in the holiday ensemble comedy Office Christmas Party.

Dinklage, 57, best known for his Emmy-winning performance as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, has also explored comedy before, including his role as Miles Finch in Elf.

Wilde, too, has featured in Christmas-themed films, having appeared in Love the Coopers.