/Jennifer Aniston turns 57! Derailed to Cake: Watch her best movies on Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTTs

Jennifer Aniston turned 57 on February 11, 2026. Renowned as Rachel Green from Friends, the Hollywood star has ruled the hearts of fans with her versatile performances in a career spanning over three decades. While Friends, which premiered in 1994, gave the actress international fame and earned her awards like a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe, several other films and TV shows also define her legacy. Here are some of her other memorable performances you can't miss on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Jennifer Aniston took a break from her usual roles and starred opposite Clive Owen in this dark psychological thriller. Released in 2005, Derailed showcased her as a married executive, and her affair takes her character into a dangerous extortion plot. The actress's restrained and serious performance in the film was lauded, and Aniston proved she could move easily into darker territory.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Though Friends presented her as a comedy queen, it was We’re the Millers that allowed Aniston to go full R-rated. She played the role of Rose, a cynical stripper who joins a fake family as a suburban mom. With this film, the actress broke her image as a girl-next-door and portrayed fearless confidence. Led by Jason Sudeikis, it went on to become a box-office success.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This 2002 film starred Aniston as Justine, a lonely small-town store clerk who begins an affair with a younger co-worker (Jake Gyllenhaal). Said to be one of her finest performances, this indie dark dramedy was written by Mike White. Packed with humour, heartbreak, and vulnerability, The Good Girl marked a turning point in her career.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Another comedy film, where Aniston stole the show with her funny and bold performance. She featured as Dr Julia Harris, a sexually aggressive dentist who relentlessly harasses her assistant (Charlie Day). With a brunette wig and unfiltered confidence, the actress embraced the absurdity of the role in this 2011 film.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Bruce Almighty starred Jim Carrey (Bruce Nolan) and Morgan Freeman in the lead, with Aniston playing Grace, the supportive girlfriend of Bruce Nolan. The 2003 comedy revolves around a man who is granted God-like powers. The movie was a global box-office blockbuster and reportedly earned around half a billion dollars worldwide.
Where to watch: Prime Video
In this 2006 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Nicole Holofcener, the actress portrayed Olivia, a cash-strapped maid who is struggling to keep up with her wealthy circle of friends. Her subtle and realistic performance gained her a lot of appreciation from the viewers. Friends with Money also starred Joan Cusack, Catherine Keener, and Frances McDormand.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Directed by Daniel Barnz and written by Patrick Tobin, this 2014 drama is said to be one of her most raw and transformative performances. Leaving glamour entirely, she played the role of Claire, a woman fighting against chronic pain and emotional trauma. This film earned her Golden Globe and SAG nominations, locking her place as one of the most powerful actresses.