/Jennifer Aniston turns 57! Derailed to Cake: Watch her best movies on Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTTs

Jennifer Aniston turned 57 on February 11, 2026. Renowned as Rachel Green from Friends, the Hollywood star has ruled the hearts of fans with her versatile performances in a career spanning over three decades. While Friends, which premiered in 1994, gave the actress international fame and earned her awards like a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe, several other films and TV shows also define her legacy. Here are some of her other memorable performances you can't miss on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.

