/Millie Bobby Brown opens up about battling depression after Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown rose to global fame after playing the role of Eleven in the hit show Stranger Things. However, the actress recently opened up about the challenges she faced emotionally after the completion of the Netflix show. She also revealed how she had to battle depression and pressures that came with growing up in the public eye.

What did Millie Bobby Brown say about her battle with depression?

During her interaction on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 22-year-old actress addressed the post-finale dynamics with cast members of the Stranger Things show. She stated, "It was very hard for me. I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I'm a very happy-go-lucky person."

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She further said, "They probably thought I was crazy. I was like, 'We're still friends, right? Like, you're not going to stop talking to me anymore?' I was like, 'I'm sorry if I ever upset you,' and was just trying to mend anything. It has been 10 years, and I really want to be friends. You're my sibling. And, then I was on the beach; it was beautiful, and I just sat there crying. It was a very hard time for me."

“I started the show when I was 10, and this character was me, and these people were in my life more than my own family. I saw these people more than going home and eating dinner with my family. Saying goodbye to those 10 years was a very, very emotional thing, and I'm going to miss Eleven more than anything," Millie said.

All about Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown, a renowned British actress and producer who gained global stardom after playing Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Beyond acting, she is a successful entrepreneur, a published author, and was the youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Beyond Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has expanded her footprint in roles in major blockbusters, including The Enola Holmes series, The Electric State and MonsterVerse, among others.