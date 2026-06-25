/Millie Bobby Brown opens up about battling depression after Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown rose to global fame after playing the role of Eleven in the hit show Stranger Things. However, the actress recently opened up about the challenges she faced emotionally after the completion of the Netflix show. She also revealed how she had to battle depression and pressures that came with growing up in the public eye.
What did Millie Bobby Brown say about her battle with depression?
During her interaction on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 22-year-old actress addressed the post-finale dynamics with cast members of the Stranger Things show. She stated, "It was very hard for me. I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I'm a very happy-go-lucky person."
Also Read: David Harbour responds to harassment allegations, calls his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown a 'special bond'
She further said, "They probably thought I was crazy. I was like, 'We're still friends, right? Like, you're not going to stop talking to me anymore?' I was like, 'I'm sorry if I ever upset you,' and was just trying to mend anything. It has been 10 years, and I really want to be friends. You're my sibling. And, then I was on the beach; it was beautiful, and I just sat there crying. It was a very hard time for me."
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“I started the show when I was 10, and this character was me, and these people were in my life more than my own family. I saw these people more than going home and eating dinner with my family. Saying goodbye to those 10 years was a very, very emotional thing, and I'm going to miss Eleven more than anything," Millie said.
Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown opens up about her bond with Stranger Things co-star David Harbour post bullying rumours
All about Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown, a renowned British actress and producer who gained global stardom after playing Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Beyond acting, she is a successful entrepreneur, a published author, and was the youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Beyond Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has expanded her footprint in roles in major blockbusters, including The Enola Holmes series, The Electric State and MonsterVerse, among others.
Coming to her personal life, Brown has been married to Jake Bongiovi (son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi) since May 2024. The couple welcomed a baby girl through adoption, whom they have kept out of the public eye to protect her privacy. She has also been very open about being partially deaf in her left ear.