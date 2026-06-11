/David Harbour responds to harassment allegations, calls his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown a 'special bond'

Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour being involved in a controversy in November last year grabbed headlines. The chatter surrounding it has once again resurfaced. Last year several reports stated that Millie Bobby Brown had accused her co-star David of bullying and harassment. The Hollywood actor has now addressed the accusations and the impact on him.

David Harbour denies Millie Bobby Brown's harassment allegations

David Harbour has spoken about a difficult period he faced in his life, as he dealt with mental health struggles after rumours of harassment by his co-star, Millie Bobby Brown. In an interview with Variety, the actor denies the allegations.

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Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour at Stranger Things season 5 world premiere Photograph: (AFP)

Talking about his bond with Millie Bobby Brown, he says, "There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me.” He further added, "Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively. When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes. Even though the series has ended, there’s still a lot of gratitude. Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I’ll always remember and value.”

Recalling how 10 years on the show created a special relationship and became free spirits with each other, which sometimes transformed into having arguments and disagreements. "It’s a show that went on for 10 years. We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter. I don’t know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years, you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements," he summed up.

What's the accusation against David Harbour?

The controversy started in November 2025, when, according to The Daily Mail, a British tabloid, the 22-year-old Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying complaint against the 51-year-old David Harbour before their season 5 went on the floor.

It was believed that Brown reportedly had a personal representative with her on set while shooting for the final series.

David Harbour's cheating controversy

Besides Millie Bobby Brown's feud, Harbour was also entangled in the scrutiny over his split from his ex-wife, Lily Allen. As per multiple reports, the singer's album West End Girl contained tracks implying that Harbour cheated on her and lived a double life during their marriage. Reportedly, Harbour had an affair with New Orleans costume designer Natalie Tippett.