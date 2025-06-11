Marvel rumoured to be planning a Hercules project with Brett Goldstein reprising his Love & Thunder role

According to a new insider report, Marvel has plans for a solo Hercules project with Brett Goldstein reprising his role from Thor: Love and Thunder. A clash between Hercules and Chris Hemsworth's Thor was teased in the film's post-credit scene.

Insider @DanielRichtman reports that the details are limited, but a solo Hercules project is planned. It remains to be seen if it will be a show or a movie. Now, since there have been multiple reports that Marvel has plans for Thor 5, it seems likely this project might set up their clash.

Feature presentation or full-length film?

It seems unlikely that the project will be a film movie and would rather be a feature presentation like the upcoming Punisher special, which might see them face off against each other and then lead to a possible team-up in Thor 5.

As for Thor 5, the movie is rumoured to be set after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be released in 2027. Reports also claim that Chris Hemsworth wants Extraction director Sam Hargrave to take over from Waititi, who had hinted after the release of Love and Thunder that he was not interested in returning.

Thor will appear in Doomsday

There are plenty of incredible Thor storylines from the comics that the movie could explore. But it seems likely we will see Thor and Hercules together sometime in Phase 7. For now, Marvel fans will get to see Thor in action in Avengers: Doomsday, where he and his fellow Avengers will take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Chris Hemsworth will be one of the few original MCU lead actors to return to the movie, which is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Doomsday will also see the cast of the original X-Men movies reprising their roles one last time.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released worldwide on 18 December 2026.