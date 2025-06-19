Akshay Kumar's historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 has found itself embroiled in legal trouble. An FIR has been filed against the film's producers by West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging the distortion of facts regarding the Bengal freedom movement and the misrepresentation of revered Bengali revolutionaries. The controversy stems from a scene in the movie that allegedly misrepresents prominent freedom fighters from Bengal, notably Khudiram Bose and Barindra Kumar Ghosh. The FIR, lodged at the Bidhannagar South Police Station, names seven producers of Kesari Chapter 2 and includes multiple sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

TMC slams the film for “Deliberate Distortion”

According to a report by PTI, the film refers to Khudiram Bose as “Khudiram Singh” and presents Barindra Kumar Ghosh as “Birendra Kumar” from Amritsar. With the TMC calling it a “deliberate distortion of history” and a “deep insult to Bengal,” senior TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Arup Chakraborty addressed a press conference condemning the film’s portrayal.

“The names of Bengali revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom were being distorted. This is not just a mistake; this is a conspiracy to erase Bengal’s role in the freedom movement. How did such a film get a censor certificate?”

Mamata Banerjee condemns attempt to undermine Bengal’s role

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also weighed in on the controversy, expressing strong disapproval. "There are attempts to undermine the role played by the Bengali revolutionaries during the independence struggle. We condemn this. The BJP has been targeting Bengal and our cultural heritage."

What is Kesari Chapter 2 about?

Kesari Chapter 2 is inspired by the life of C. Sankaran Nair, the lawyer who famously took on General Dyer and the British Raj in court following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, the film features an ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Regina Cassandra, Ananya Panday, Simon Paisley Day, Alexx O'Nell, Amit Sial, and Masaba Gupta.