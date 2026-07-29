/Jumanji: Open World trailer out-Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart to return for the final adventure | Watch

After a long wait, finally the trailer of Jumanji: Open World has been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse at the next chapter of the adventure-comedy franchise. It is said that this will be the final installment of Jumanji. Headlined by Dwayne Johnson, it marks the return of Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, directed by Jake Kasdan, who also helmed the previous two reboot films.

Jumanji: Open World trailer

The trailer begins with the familiar group facing a never-before-seen crisis as the danger is no longer just limited to the game. This time, instead of the players entering the game, Jumanji has come into the real world, unleashing wild creatures and chaos across ordinary streets.

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The nearly three-minute preview also hints that the returning heroes, including Dwayne Johnson's Dr. Smolder Bravestone, begin to malfunction after being trapped in what the film describes as "demo mode."

The trailer was shared with a caption that read, "One. Last. Game. The final countdown begins. Watch the new trailer for #Jumanji: Open World - exclusively in theatres Christmas Day."

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson confirms Jumanji 3 officially in production

About Jumanji: Open World

The cast also features Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Rhys Darby, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth and Lamorne Morris in key roles.

This chapter also welcomes new faces including Burn Gorman, Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes.

Jumanji: Open World marks the fourth film in the franchise that follows Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

Both films were major commercial successes worldwide, and the reboot series reimagined Chris Van Allsburg's classic story by transforming the magical board game into a video game that transported teenagers into the bodies of adult avatars.