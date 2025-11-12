/Dwayne Johnson confirms Jumanji 3 officially in production; the final chapter expected to release on...

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has given his fans another reason to celebrate. The Hollywood star on Tuesday officially confirmed that filming for Jumanji 3 has begun. The actor took to Instagram to share photos from the cast’s first table read in Los Angeles. The final installment of the beloved franchise is expected to be released on Christmas 2026.

"Officially kicking off production of JUMANJI at our cast table read in Los Angeles – where we will film as well. What a massive, fun, heartfelt adventure,” the actor wrote.

Sharing his emotions about Jumanji, The Rock further said, “Feels emotionally appropriate for our beloved JUMANJI franchise to end on this beautiful grace note of our final film. Amazing to get the whole gang back together, and our jaws were hurting from laughing so hard. We all talked about how much we’ve missed this kinda joy and fun. Let’s make a good one.”

The entire core cast returns

In the third instalment of Jumanji, fans will once again witness Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Johnson reprising their roles. Director Jake Kasdan is returning to the team, and the film is produced by Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Kasdan.

Reportedly, actors Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius Blaine, Morgan Turner, Madison Iseman, and Awkwafina are also expected to return, along with Watcher actor Burn Gorman. Unlike the previous two movies, which were primarily filmed in Hawaii and Atlanta, Jumanji 3 is being shot in Los Angeles.

A heartfelt tribute to Robin Williams

Johnson also informed his fans that his character Dr. Smolder Bravestone will wear a necklace holding the original dice from the 1995 Jumanji, "It’s the dice from the original 1995 JUMANJI and a way of paying homage, love, and respect to the great Robin Williams."

Final installment of the beloved franchise

The screenplay is written by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, who also wrote earlier films. The journey of Jumanji began with Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 picture book, and later became a pop-culture phenomenon with Sony’s 1995 adaptation led by Robin Williams.

The reprised Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, released in 2017 and earned USD 962.5 million worldwide. The following installment, Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), earned USD 800 million globally.

Jumanji 3 is set to hit theatres on December 11, 2026.