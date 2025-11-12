/'I did excessive hard work': Govinda discharged from hospital, gives health update after fainting at home

On Wednesday morning (Nov 12), the shocking news of Govinda's hospitalization broke. It was learned that the actor was taken to the hospital at midnight after he fainted at his home.

Govinda's fans were left in shock after the news of the health emergency emerged. It was all the more surprising as the actor looked fine when he was spotted driving as he exited the Breach Candy Hospital after visiting Dharmendra.

Govinda health update: The actor says he's fine after he fainted at his home

On Tuesday night, the actor was rushed to the Criticare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu at 1 am after he fell unconscious at home. Hours after the news of hospitalization came, the actor has confirmed that he's alright.

Speaking to ANI, the actor assured that he's doing fine.

"Thank you so much... I am fine," he said in a voice message.

Govinda discharged, says he did excessive hard work



The actor has been discharged from the hospital. Looking visibly fine, the actor spoke to the media and shared that he did, ‘excessive hard work'

"I did excessive hard work and was fatigued. Yoga-Pranayam is good. Excessive exercise is tough. I am trying to make my personality even better. I feel Yoga-Pranayam is better...Doctors have given me medicine..." he said.

Earlier, Govinda's managers, Shashi Sinha shared that the actor has severe headache and felt dizzy.

Speaking about what happened to the 61-year-old actor, Sinha told IANS, "He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and because of that, he has been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting a check-up. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon."

Govinda's hospitalisation comes one year after he was was admitted to the ICU in October 2024 after he allegedly shot himself in the leg with his own revolver at around 4:45 am when he was leaving for Kolkata. The actor sustained wounds in his leg.